Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,459 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ResMed were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $244.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,056,063. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.