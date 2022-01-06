Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $110,560,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $62,606,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after acquiring an additional 991,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after acquiring an additional 984,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.