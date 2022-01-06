Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,742 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CSF opened at $64.21 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

