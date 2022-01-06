Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

