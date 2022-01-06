Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

