Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 44.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 43,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 89.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

ORGO opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

