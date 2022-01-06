RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $507.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.