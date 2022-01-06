Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,150 ($82.87) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($102.41) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.89) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($96.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.85) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,156.36 ($96.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.07). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

