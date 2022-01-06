Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,150 ($82.87) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($102.41) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.89) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($96.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.85) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,156.36 ($96.43).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.07). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.