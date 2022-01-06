Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

REPH stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,581 and have sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 505,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.