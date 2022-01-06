Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 9,625 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $180,468.75.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00.

Shares of RXRX opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

