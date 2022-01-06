Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.64. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 1,293 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,484 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after buying an additional 3,540,374 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after buying an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $97,934,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $80,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

