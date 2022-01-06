Reef Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Reef has a market capitalization of $281.61 million and approximately $41.24 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00343717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

