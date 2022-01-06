Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares Sells 5,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RM stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

