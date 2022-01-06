Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Lowered to $131.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

