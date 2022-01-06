Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Medical in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Relay Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.