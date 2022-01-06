Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $131.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 117.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

