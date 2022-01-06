Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 305,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

