Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Resources Connection traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 5204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Resources Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

