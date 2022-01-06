Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

