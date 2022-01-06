Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 73,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in AMETEK by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,034,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 247,865 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AMETEK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

