Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 131 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

