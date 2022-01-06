Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 8,500 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSCE. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.