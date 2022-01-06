Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $234,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $130.79 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

