Reviewing First Capital (FCAP) & Its Competitors

First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Capital to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.38% 10.24% 1.07% First Capital Competitors 19.28% 8.25% 0.94%

12.2% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital Competitors 399 1691 1420 88 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.12%. Given First Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $38.25 million $10.13 million 12.00 First Capital Competitors $833.51 million $84.21 million -10.07

First Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Capital pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Capital rivals beat First Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

