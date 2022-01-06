Reviewing GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) & Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

16.4% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GBT Technologies and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -20,511.67% N/A -774.18% Pharma-Bio Serv 14.98% 13.10% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Pharma-Bio Serv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 31.54 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 1.05 $2.05 million $0.13 7.46

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GBT Technologies and Pharma-Bio Serv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.