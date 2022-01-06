Reviewing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -21.90% 2.99% 1.19% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Hempstract’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.29 -$1.15 billion ($2.69) -10.85 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Murphy Oil and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 5 6 0 2.55 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Hempstract.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.53, indicating that its share price is 953% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Hempstract on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

