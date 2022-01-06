Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 1,880.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,626. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
About Revival Gold
