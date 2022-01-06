Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 1,880.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,626. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

