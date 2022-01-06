Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000.

REXR opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.