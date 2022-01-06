Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.37

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.37 and traded as high as C$59.75. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$58.72, with a volume of 1,503 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$656.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.