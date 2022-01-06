Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,400 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the November 30th total of 1,216,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,354.0 days.
RTMVF stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
Rightmove Company Profile
