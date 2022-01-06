Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,400 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the November 30th total of 1,216,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,354.0 days.

RTMVF stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

