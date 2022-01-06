Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.05

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 44938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

RSKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

