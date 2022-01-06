RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 113,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

In related news, Director David Swanson acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.