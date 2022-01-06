RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $22.12 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

