RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.95 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

