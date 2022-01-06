Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT Raised to CHF 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. Roche has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $52.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

