Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

