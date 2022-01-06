Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of RCKT opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,701,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

