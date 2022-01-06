Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 56,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 41,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $5,039,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $19,334,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.