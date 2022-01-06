Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) to Sector Perform

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ECNCF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,974. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

