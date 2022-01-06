Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.15. 5,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

