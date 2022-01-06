RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

