RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

