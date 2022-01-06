RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,197. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get RPM International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.