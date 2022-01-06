RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €58.00 by Nord/LB

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €58.00 ($65.91) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.16 ($61.55).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.