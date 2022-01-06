Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 125,022 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $55,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.85.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

