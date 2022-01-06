Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,953 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $53,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

