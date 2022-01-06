Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.55 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,703 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Vodafone Group worth $47,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 131.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 413,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 225.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.