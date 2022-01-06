Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,397 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $49,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $191.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.77 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

