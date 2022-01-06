Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

PGR opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

