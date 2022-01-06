RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Receives GBX 750.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 750.20 ($10.11).

RWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.11) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. dropped their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.11) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.91) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.30) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,358.44).

RWS stock opened at GBX 598.50 ($8.06) on Monday. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 513 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 838 ($11.29). The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 623.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

